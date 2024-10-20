Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her dating life after divorce with Sohail Khan; shares name of her boyfriend

Seema Sajdeh is one of the main leads in Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, co-starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. As the new season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (title change) is up, Seema seems to have moved on in her life. Seema Sajdeh recently broke her silence on her dating life after her divorce from Sohail Khan. The actress also shared the name of her boyfriend on the show.

In the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the first episode reportedly features Seema Sajdeh chatting about her singlehood with Delhi socialite Kalyani Saha Chawla, the new addition to the show. Seema and Kalyani talk about going through their respective divorces and how the situation impacts their kids.

Maheep reveals that Seema has moved on in her life and the latter has shifted to Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Seema ends up revealing that she has noticed a painting in the lobby area of the building where actor Tiger Shroff resides. To which, the other Bollywood wives playfully tease her about whom she's been meeting secretly in Shroff's building.

In the last episode of the third season, Seema Sajdeh then confirms that she has indeed moved on after divorcing Sohail Khan. Seema reveals that she is now dating Vikram Ahuja. In the episode, she also introduces him to her squad.

For the uninitiated, Seema was earlier engaged to Vikram before marrying Sohail Khan. Seema and Sohail were married couple from 1998 to 2022 until their divorce. They continue to co-parent their sons, Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi in crucial roles. The second season premiered in 2022 and the first season aired in 2020. The reality television series explores Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari's personal and professional lives.

The series also features Neelam's husband, actor Samir Soni, Maheep's hubby, actor Sanjay Kapur, and Bhavana's spouse, actor Chunky Pandey in recurring appearances. Seema's ex-husband, actor Sohail Khan is also in it.

Released on October 18, the new season is available to watch on Netflix.

