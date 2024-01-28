Shabana Azmi heaps praise on Alizeh Agnihotri’s ‘credible’ debut performance in Farrey; latter reacts

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri stepped into the acting world with her debut release, Farrey. The film directed by Soumendra Padhi was released last year in November. Following its release, Alizeh and other cast members received rave reviews. Now, most recently, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also lauded the star-kid and hailed her acting chops.

Shabana Azmi lauds Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut performance in Farrey

Today, on January 27, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing picture with Alizeh Agnihotri. In the picture, she is seen planting a sweet kiss on Alizeh’s cheeks, whilst the debutant has a big smile on her face. The veteran actress is seen sporting a black kurti, Alizeh, on the other hand, is seen sporting a black crop top paired with beige pants.

While sharing the post, Shabana Azmi accompanied it with the caption that reads, “#Alizeh Agnihotri deserves an even bigger kiss for her credible maiden performance in #Farrey - a l lovely film that I enjoyed very much . Alizeh is to the manor born with not a single false note.”

Alizeh Agnihotri reacts to the post

Overwhelmed by the appreciation, Alizeh was quick to respond to the post as she wrote, “i can’t believe this (accompanied by face holding tears emoji) thank you thank you thank you (accompanied by red-heart emoji).” In addition to this, Ronit Bose Roy wrote, “Wow coming from you , that is TALL praise !” and Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis.

Alizeh Agnihotri on Salman Khan's first reaction to her idea of becoming an actor

Earlier during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Alizeh had shared her uncle Salman Khan’s reaction to her idea of becoming an actor. She had shared, “He used to tell me I feel like you're gonna act, you're gonna do this and I used to tell him no. I don't know I was very shy. I didn't want to say that I'm an actor until I had actually discovered for myself if I can do it or not. “

“Then I remember finally when it had been a few years I'd been training and I called him and I was saying that I think maybe I'm thinking about doing it professionally and he laughed lots and he was like when I told you that you want to do this, you were like no no for all these years," she had further added.

