Shah Rukh Khan admits not understanding 'stardom’; says he wants kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam to be ‘humble about their privileges’

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom has crossed borders and reached the remotest of towns across the globe. He has brought international recognition to the country by being a global icon and an undisputed King of Bollywood. Having said that, he is also someone who ‘never understood stardom’. In an interview, he also expressed that he wants his kids to be humble about their privileges. Read on!

At the recently hosted interactive sessions with his fans at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about dealing with stardom. He said that he comes from a background “where if I touch people’s lives, there’s nothing more important.” He also added “I’ve never understood stardom,” stating that all he wants is to give his fans joy.

Explaining why he thinks he is a ‘monkey’, the Dunki star stated, “I’ll do anything for you.” He added that when people like him for that, it makes him happy. According to him, everyone has a life, but they take time out of it to love him. “Stardom is just a by-product of that, but it all has to only do with me and them,” Hindustan Times quoted him saying.

The Jawan actor expressed that stardom isn’t important to him, but he respects it. “I always say I wear it like a tee, not a tuxedo,” he quipped stating that he doesn’t understand or own it. Moreover, the day he doesn’t spread joy, it won’t matter to him.

Advertisement

During the same chat, the Pathaan actor reinstated that while it seems different from the outside, he and his family live a normal life. “Beyond my drop-dead gorgeous looks and stardom, we are a normal family,” he smiled adding that he wants his kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan “to be humble about their privileges.”

Speaking highly of his wife Gauri Khan, he mentioned that she keeps the balance with her wisdom. Hence, at the core of it is simplicity and he is someone who found a way to spread happiness. This is why his family supports him. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share the screen with his daughter in their upcoming Sujoy Ghosh movie, King.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘fooling you all’ with his signature arms out pose, REVEALS how it was invented