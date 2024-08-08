King: Did Munjya fame Abhay Verma just confirm signing Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer upcoming film?

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch his movie, King, on the big screen. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, the action thriller will be shot in India and abroad and is expected to go on floors in November this year.

A while ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Munjya actor Abhay Verma had been roped in to share the screen with SRK, Suhana, and Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming movie King. Verma will be seen playing a pivotal role in King. Well, minutes ago, the young actor dropped a new post on his Instagram stories, in a way confirming his association with the film.

He dropped a picture of himself and took today's date ’08.08.2024’ as a sign to manifest, according to numerology, to manifest his dream. He penned in the post, “No better day to manifest than today!”

The Ae Watan Mere Watan actor added, “If I tell myself as a third person that: This boy came into the city of dreams; dared to dream and manifested things, every single day for him and gave 100 cr in his first film & is getting to work with people he only dreamt! I wouldn’t believe it. (teary-eyed emoji)”

This morning, a source close to the development told us, “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya, and the same is reflecting in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film.”

While the details of his character are currently under wraps, it’s known that he will be seen in a pivotal role. The informant added, “While the script is locked, the makers have also identified the shooting locations in India and abroad. The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024.”

While Shah Rukh and Suhana are seen playing a mentor and protegee, Abhishek Bachchan is expected to play a villainous character.

