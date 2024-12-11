Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Mannat to undergo Rs 25 crore expansion? Here’s what’s being added

Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat is one of the most popular locations in Mumbai. Every other day, fans are seen in huge numbers outside the residence to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Now, it has been learned that SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, are planning to expand the property with two new floors worth Rs 25 crore.

According to a recent report in Times Now, Gauri Khan filed an application with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in November 2024 in which she requested permission to add two new floors to the existing building. Reportedly, the MCZMA reviewed this application in a recent meeting, which happened on December 10 and 11.

Mannat is a heritage property that was built in 1914. The residence currently spans 2091.38 square meters and includes a six-storeyed modern building. If approved, the seventh and eighth floor expansion will approximately cost Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently looking forward to starting the shooting of his next film in the new year. He is set to star in the action thriller King directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan. SRK will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in the movie. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma are also part of the cast.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla shared some details about the first schedule of King. A source close to the development stated, “The first schedule of King begins by the end of January in Poland with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The idea is to shoot at virgin locations of Warsaw and then shift the base to other places in Europe.”

The source added, “The team of King, including the antagonist Abhishek Bachchan, will be shooting at several virgin locations across Europe from January 2025 and then reunite for some more schedules in India.” The makers of King are targeting the release date of Eid 2026.

SRK has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, which releases in theaters on December 20, 2024.

