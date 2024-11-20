EXCLUSIVE: Shalini Passi reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s wifey Gauri likes ‘big bags’; shares which Bollywood wife's bag she'd want to steal

Shalini Passi, the fresh face in the reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, has been grabbing a lot of headlines. She recently sat for an interesting segment with Pinkvilla in which she showcased what’s inside her bag. Shalini revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan liked ‘big bags.’ She also mentioned that a Bollywood wife whose bag she’d want to steal was Seema Sajdeh.

In the exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalini Passi was asked if she stole Gauri Khan’s bag, what she thought she would find in it. In response, she shared, “I think Gauri’s bag has lots of things. She likes big bags, unlike me. In her bag, you can put a shawl and everything.”

When asked which Bollywood wife’s bag she’d want to steal, Shalini answered, “If I could, I would steal Seema’s bag. I would love to know what all is in her bag. Cause I really like Seema.”

During the segment, Shalini Passi also revealed the three people she’d like to carry in her bag. She named Audrey Hepburn, said, “Every time I would look at her, I would say simplicity is beauty and kindness is beauty, so just like you carry like a little thing to remind you.”

Next, she said Mother Teresa and explained, “To give me strength to do all the things that I need to do. Also because she was all about giving selflessly and was unconditional.”

Shalini also named MF Husain, stating, “I want to be like him because he never stayed at one place. He would just reach the airport, take a flight, and get on it. He had friends and family all over the world, and he would just live there with them and paint. So I think nothing could keep him in one place, and yet he belonged to everyone and yet belonged to no one.”

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. It is streaming on Netflix.

