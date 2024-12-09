Shah Rukh Khan calls Swades one of his ‘most special films’; congratulates Ashutosh Gowariker for THIS

Swades is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most acclaimed performances.The superstar recently called it one of his ‘most special’ movies. He also congratulated filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as his production company completed 20 years.

Today, December 9, 2024, Ashutosh Gowariker made a post on X (formerly Twitter) about celebrating 20 years of his company Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

Resharing the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan extended his warm wishes, saying, “Congratulations @AshGowariker!! Your vision and talent has given us many films to cherish. Twenty years is a big milestone and here’s to many many more years of fantastic films!!”

Recalling their collaboration on Swades, the actor added, “Swades will always be one of my most special films…”

Have a look at the tweet!

Netizens were in agreement with Shah Rukh Khan and appreciated the film Swades. One person said, “Swades is my most favourite film of all time. Such a underrated masterpiece,” while another wrote, “#SRK always tweets for #Swades. #Swades is the Greatest Movie Ever Made, Even @iamsrk loves it the most out of his glorious filmography…. All Time Favourite Movie.”

A user stated, “Swades is truly one of its kind!” and a comment read, “Swades is my most favorite film. Many thanks to @AshGowariker and to you @iamsrk Have watched the film countless times and own the DVD.”

Advertisement

Last month, The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta praised Shah Rukh’s performance in Swades. In his tweet, he asked, “Will we see @iamsrk ever again in a performance so free of vanity?” Hansal continued, “For me, it’s one of his most charming, timeless and unaffected. My daughter concurs. #Swades.”

Swades is a drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. In the 2004 movie, SRK plays the role of Mohan Bhargav, an NRI scientist who returns to India and rediscovers his roots.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up to start the shooting of his next movie King. The action thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The cast also includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers plan to release the film on Eid 2026.

ALSO READ: Did Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua’s grandmother Anju Bhavnani make touching gesture on little one’s 3rd month birthday? Find out