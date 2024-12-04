EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kabir Khan meets Salman Khan; Shah Rukh Khan set to begin King in January

While there is a general slowdown in the industry, as the producers and creative forces are taking time to align with new-age format of content creation, the two mighty Khan’s – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan – continue to be the men in demand. According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to start shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial King, to be produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan. The film is presently in the pre-production stage, as Sid and Sujoy are in Poland for a recce.

“The first schedule of King begins by the end of January in Poland with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The idea is to shoot at virgin locations of Warsaw, and then shift the base to other places of Europe. The team of King, including the antagonist Abhishek Bachchan, will be shooting at several virgin locations across Europe from January 2025, and then reunite for some more schedules in India,” revealed a source close to the development.

The prep work is going on in full swing, and this would be the third Siddharth Anand production to go on floors after Fighter and Jewel Thief. The director has multiple other in his kitty including Krrish 4, Rambo, a yet untitled female-led action film, a vigilante action thriller with Akshay Kumar, Sri Sri Ravishankar Biopic, directorial debut of Rohan Khambati, and a couple of other films inspired by true stories. Sid’s next directorial is also underworks at Marflix King is being readied for a Summer 2026 release. King will wrap up by September/October 2025, post which Shah Rukh Khan moves on to YRF Spy Universe Film, Pathaan 2.

Salman Khan is unstoppable. While Salman is all set to wrap up shooting for Sikandar in January 2025 for an Eid 2025 release, he begins work on director Atlee’s next ambitious feature film from Summer 2025, for a late 2026 release. And the latest we hear is an exciting development, though in very nascent stages. According to sources close to the development, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan met recently to discuss the possibilities of a reunion.

A source shared, “Kabir Khan has an action film with him and he feels that the subject warrants the presence of a superstar like Salman Khan. The two had a first round of the meeting very recently, though there is no conclusion on the project yet. The intent is to collaborate, but the boat is far away, as if everything falls in place, the earliest the film could take off is by the end of 2025.”

For those unaware, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked together on Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with the latter attaining a cult status in the cinema-going audience. All other details are under wraps, but this is definitely a reunion everyone would be rooting for, and let’s hope, the meeting turns out to be fruitful for all the stakeholders.

