Shah Rukh Khan and Subhash Ghai had 'man-mutav' during Pardes shoot recalls veteran filmmaker; 'tu-tu main-main chalti rahti thi'

Subhash Ghai, one of the most influential filmmakers of his time, has directed a series of acclaimed films, including Pardes, Lamhe, Hero, Taal, and Khal Nayak. Although he is no longer actively directing, he frequently shares fascinating stories from his illustrious nearly 50-year career. In a recent interview, Ghai opened up about some intriguing aspects of his work, including revealing that he and superstar Shah Rukh Khan had disagreements during the making of Pardes.

During a recent appearance on The Invincibles Series with Arbaaz Khan S2, Ghai discussed his turbulent relationship with Shah Rukh Khan during the production of Pardes, acknowledging that they had frequent disagreements. Notably, the filmmaker reveals that following the success of Karz, he deliberately chose to avoid working with contemporary stars in order to retain creative control over his projects.

“Jaise maine Pardes mein Shah Rukh ke saath kaam kiya, aur kuch particular scenes usne likhey hue se bhi acchey kiye par uska aur mera man-mutav chalta rehta tha, tu-tu main-main chalti rahti thi, but he performed it and lifted the scene… phir Karz (1980) ke baad maine socha jitney bhi current stars hai unke saath picture nahi banani hai agar picture asli banani hai."

(As I worked with Shah Rukh in Pardes, even though he performed some scenes better than written, we had constant disagreements, and we often had conflicts. But he still managed to lift the scene. After Karz (1980), I decided not to work with any current stars if I wanted to make a genuine film).

Ghai stressed that he consciously chose to avoid working with contemporary stars to maintain creative control over his films.

On the professional front, the Jawaan actor will next be seen sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the film King. He will play the role of a Don in this eagerly awaited action thriller. King follows the intense journey of a mentor and his disciples as they navigate various survival challenges.

This film will also mark Suhana Khan’s debut in cinema, where she will portray the disciple of SRK’s character. The title King is fitting, highlighting SRK’s role as the ‘King of The World… Underworld’ in this high-octane thriller.

