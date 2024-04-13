The Khel of Titles: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gear up for King and Sikandar in 2025

Over the years, film titles have often become synonymous with the superstars of the Indian Film Industry. While Amitabh Bachchan is known as the Shahenshah, Shah Rukh Khan is termed as the Baadshah whereas Salman Khan has earned the tag of Sultan. The legacy of these superstars continues to be strong even today and there is always a discussion about their absence from the theatrical scene. 2024 is one such year where neither Salman Khan nor Shah Rukh Khan will have a release, making it one of the rarest events in the last 30 years.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the spectacle with King

But come 2025, and the two giants will be back with two titles that suit their personalities and speak volumes about their aura. Shah Rukh Khan returns to the spectacle with the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King, which is touted to be a raw and rustic action-thriller marking the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. “King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The pre-production work is in progress and the makers are all set to take the film on floors this Summer,” revealed a source close to the development.

The casting is underway and the makers are on the lookout to rope in an A-Lister as the negative force. While King will be targeting a theatrical release in the second half of 2025, Salman Khan is getting back to his Eid slot next year with the Sajid Nadiadwala produced Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. The filming begins next month with a 12-day action schedule, followed by the second schedule in August.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala promise an action-packed entertainer

“Sikandar is an action-packed entertainer with lots of romance, drama, and emotions and all the stakeholders are excited to commence the journey of the film. It’s a perfect Eid entertainer and there are grand plans to present Salman Khan like never before. The pre-production work is underway,” the source added. The casting of female lead and antagonist is in progress and more updates shall follow in the coming month. Interestingly, the title King was also initially registered with Sajid Nadiadwala and he parted ways with it at SRK’s request.

Sikandar team will be shooting in India, Portugal, and other parts of Europe and intends to wrap up the film by the end of 2024 for a grand release on Eid. It’s touted to be the biggest-ever collaboration of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss team up on a big action film; Eid 2025 release