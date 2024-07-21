‘Shah Rukh Khan edits every single film he shoots and acts in’ reveals The Wedding Filmer’s Vishal Punjabi

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of his long body of work. He enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom following his dedication to his work. Not just the superstar’s fans, but his contemporaries and colleagues, are often seen speaking highly of him. Recently, Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer revealed that the Pathaan actor edits his own films.

Vishal Punjabi lauds Shah Rukh Khan's humility

In a recent conversation with DJ Simz, celebrity wedding photographer Vishal Punjabi talked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Upon being asked if he was different from what he imagined the ‘massive’ superstar to be, he shared that he was "a lot smaller" than he expected him to be.

"You imagine him to be bigger, but he was a little smaller, though very enigmatic and charming. When I first saw him, I was like, ‘Is that it?’ because you expect him to be bigger," he said.

During the conversation, he further revealed that he wrote a letter to the actor, following which King Khan offered him the opportunity to design a website for a Bollywood portal. This led Vishal to join the actor’s production company. Working with SRK gave him immense exposure, Punjabi shared.

Vishal Punjabi calls Shah Rukh Khan 'a good mentor'; reveals he edits his own films

Expressing his gratitude on the same, he called Shah Rukh "a really good mentor" who guided him well and taught him everything about cinema. He revealed that he worked with the Om Shanti Om actor for ten years before starting his own company.

In addition to this, Vishal also revealed an interesting fact about Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in filmmaking and approach towards editing. “Shah Rukh is one of the best editors I have worked with,” Vishal remarked, adding, “He edits every single film he shoots and acts in. He sits with the editor and goes through every scene. It’s insane, the amount of work he does.”

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. It was just a couple of days back that Amitabh Bachchan reacted to a fan post that was expressing excitement about Abhishek Bachchan’s casting in a negative role in the action thriller, thus confirming his presence in the film as well.

