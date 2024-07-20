When 'Big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on his wife two months after their marriage; Wedding Filmer Founder reveals it all

The high-profile weddings of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have one thing in common. The Wedding Filmer has shot all of their wedding films.

Renowned celebrity wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi, who is the founder of The Wedding Filmer, has become quite famous in B-Town. Recently, Vishal spilled the tea over a celebrity couple who didn't take their wedding film. You ask, why?

A married Bollywood actor was caught red-handed with an actress, claims Vishal Punjabi

In a recent podcast with DJ Simz on YouTube, wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi was asked if any marriage that he filmed has ended in a divorce. Recalling an incident, Vishal shared that it happened to a "big Bollywood actor" who cheated on his wife, two months after their wedding.

Without divulging the names, The Wedding Filmer founder said, "He was caught red-handed with this Bollywood actress in his makeup van, on a Bollywood set."

"His wife walks in and catches him naked, and says, 'I don’t want your wedding film'," he added.

The bride and groom didn't accept their wedding film, says Vishal Punjabi

Vishal Punjabi elaborated on the incident saying that he dialled the groom's phone number but the latter didn't pick up. He also spoke to the bride, however, she refused to take the wedding film.

The wedding filmmaker then learnt that the couple was in no mood to accept the film.

Vishal was left speechless and even thought to sell their wedding film to Netflix. After this incident, the filmmaker said that he began charging the full amount before starting his projects. Initially, Vishal would quote 50-50 per cent charges in his contract to the clients.

Vishal Punjabi still owns the footage of their wedding film

In the same podcast, Vishal Punjabi further shared that he didn't ask them about the dues. However, The Wedding Filmer founder still owns the footage of their wedding film.

Talking about the video he shot for them, Vishal recalled that the groom shed "crocodile tears" while expressing his love to the bride. The wedding filmmaker called it a "comedy" film that he could sell and earn "s**tloads of money" from.

For the uninitiated, Vishal Punjabi also shot the wedding sequence of Ayan Mukerji's 2013 film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

