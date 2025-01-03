‘Shah Rukh Khan gaa bhi khud lenge’, says Abhijeet Bhattacharya sarcastically as he takes jab at superstar; labels trolls as ‘machhar’

Veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been a voice for Shah Rukh Khan’s several super hit tracks. Over the years, things turned distasteful, and the two avoided any collaborations. The singer has often passed certain remarks about the superstar that turned out to be controversial. Nevertheless, there is no stopping as most recently, Abhijeet yet again took a sarcastic jab at the superstar and reacted to social media trolls.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was asked why can’t he patch things up with Shah Rukh Khan and what led to the emergence of these differences. In response to this, the singer mentioned that those differences were important, and it is due to those differences Lungi Dance song existed.

The singer clarified that he was not complaining and responded to trolls by stating, "mujhe troll karne wale pehle to aapko ye bata doon tum log machhar ho (let me tell people trolling me, you are mosquitoes)." He stated that he and King Khan are not "fighting" but the situation is worsened by puny trolls who insist on ramming into a matter concerning legends.

The interviewer further urged the singer to patch things up by singing a song for him. Abhijeet stated that if he would get such music composers, he would sing. Upon being nudged that the superstar also owns a production house, he took a jab at the superstar with a laugh and said, "music bhi khud kar lenge usmein kya hai, gaa bhi khud lenge kyunki bolte hi hain Shah Rukh Khan ka gaana hai toh gaa bhi lenge (he can compose music and sing also as people say it is SRK’s song).

Advertisement

During the conversation, Bhattacharya admitted that he lost his mind after experiencing tremendous success through SRK’s films, especially after Yes Boss. He mentioned that he became very selective and would lie, and give excuses to get out of situations. He called it a wrong decision to become loyal to his work and only be King Khan’s voice.

According to him, he became very comfortable being the superstar’s go-to playback singer, and he had no desire to sing for any other star.

It is worth mentioning that while speaking with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel last month, Bhattacharya shared an experience pertaining to Shah Rukh Khan. He remembered declining a number of tracks as he didn’t like their composition. “I became a little too mindful of this and decided that I would not sing for anyone else but Shah Rukh. That became a problem,” he said, further claiming that many of his contemporaries called him ‘hakla’ (stammerer).

Advertisement

The Chalte Chalte singer recalled being awarded for Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha during an award show in Dubai. He shared when he was getting down from the stage, a star approached him and said, “'Aye! hakle ke liye gaa raha hai na tu (You are singing for that stammerer)?’”

The singer mentioned two people said this together, and he was shocked to see people getting jealous about it. He stated he got the award for his singing. However, following that experience, he lost his interest in playback singing and started focusing on his shows and concerts. He mentioned that even today he is happy doing them.

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya have collaborated on several super hit tracks including Baadshah O Baadshah, Woh Ladki, Main Hoon Na, and Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon among others.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan proves once again he's the ultimate Bhaijaan as he gives shout-out to Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa Ho Gaya song