Salman Khan proves once again he's the ultimate Bhaijaan as he gives shout-out to Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa Ho Gaya song

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are soon going to share the screen space in Loveyapa. Adding anticipation amongst fans, the makers dropped its quirky and vibrant title track a few hours back, which is receiving significant attention on the internet. Meanwhile, Salman Khan also sent a major shout-out to the fresh pair by sharing it on his social media handle.

On January 3, Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and shared the title track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa. Extending his heartwarming wish to the young actors, the superstar wrote, "Best Of Luck #JunaidKhan @khushikapoor." He also added the link to the song alongside.

Soon after the song was released, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, amongst others took to their respective Instagram handles to extend their wishes to Khushi. “This looks so fun fresh and young!!! Can't wait!!! And my laddooo khushu looking so cute!!! @khushikapoor,” wrote Janhvi while “@khushikapoor This looks so much fun!!!,” wrote Arjun and Sonam dropped multiple red-heart emojis.

Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you on Thursday that the makers of Loveyapa have decided to drop the track even before any other promotional asset.

"The first song of Loveyapa will be out tomorrow, marking an exciting milestone for fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release. This highly anticipated rom-com will introduce a fresh onscreen pairing with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, bringing a new dynamic to the genre," a source close to the production shared with us.

Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have given their voice to the title track of the film, Loveyapa Ho Gaya. The music has been given by White Noise Collectives and the lyrics by SOM. The quirky lyrics and the catchy beats of the song are sure to make one hit the dance floor.

Speaking of the upcoming rom-com, Loveyapa is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame Advait Chandan. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the film is a Phantom Studios production. Apart from the lead stars, it will feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, and Kunj Anand in important roles.

It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's week.

