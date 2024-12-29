Shah Rukh Khan hides face with hoodie, Gauri holds son AbRam’s hand as family reaches Jamnagar to celebrate New Year; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, with his wife, Gauri Khan, and kids, AbRam and Suhana Khan, returned from the Alibaugh weekend getaway earlier in the day. While the countdown for the New Year has already started, the Khan family has reached Jamnagar to mark the special celebration with the Ambani family. The video of them arriving at the airport has surfaced on the internet.

On December 29, Shah Rukh Khan, with his wife, Gauri Khan, was captured by the paps as he reached Jamnagar with their son, AbRam. In the video, the entire Khan family entered from the entry gate and made their way towards the parked car. The Jawan superstar was seen in a black t-shirt paired with an oversized matching hoodie, with which he also hid his face.

Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, on the other hand, held AbRam’s hand while leading King Khan. She served boss lady vibes in a white shirt, wide-legged jeans with a yellow blazer, and black sunglasses over them.

Take a look

It was just a few hours back that the Khan family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Jamnagar.

Take a look

Recently, Salman Khan also celebrated his 59th birthday with his family and close friends along with Ambanis in Jamnagar.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Khan Family returned from their Alibaug getaway, and fans couldn’t get over King Khan’s adorable white-colored pet, which he was seen holding in his hands. Earlier this week, on Thursday, December 26, Suhana and Agastya’s video surfaced as they left for the getaway.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which will unite him with his daughter, Suhana Khan, on screen for the first time. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in important roles.

“The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute,” a source shared with us.

King will mark the second collaboration between the superstar and the director after their successful outing in Pathaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur & Jeh are enjoying New Year vacation with skiing experience and actress can't stop clicking them