Shah Rukh Khan health update: KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla says he 'will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend’

Shah Rukh Khan fans were shocked after the news of him being admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad surfaced online. The actor was apparently rushed to the hospital after the KKR vs. SRH IPL match on May 22.

It is said that the actor was feeling unwell because of heat stroke and dehydration. Later in the day, we saw KKR’s co-owner and SRK’s good friend and co-star in many films, Juhi Chawla, come to meet him along with her husband Jay Mehta in the hospital. And now the actress has given his health update.

Juhi Chawla gives Shah Rukh Khan’s health update

Talking to News 18, Juhi Chawla informed that Shah Rukh Khan was not feeling well, which is why he was admitted. She further said that he is being attended to and is feeling much better. “God willing, he will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team as we play the finals,” stated the Duplicate actress.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta visit Shah Rukh Khan at the hospital

In a video shared by the news agency ANI on May 22, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta were captured in their car as they left the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. They had come to visit SRK, who was admitted there.

On their official X handle, ANI tweeted, “Actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta leave from KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to the hospital. Details awaited.”

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to hospital but later discharged

After the match ended, Shah Rukh Khan reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night. His condition worsened in the morning, and he was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. Reportedly, he was discharged after initial treatment. The actor is currently stable, and the doctors have advised him to get enough rest.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, in April, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that King Khan would play the part of ‘Don’ and that his character would have some gray shades too.

