Shah Rukh Khan rushed to Ahmedabad hospital after KKR vs SRH IPL match; discharged later

Shah Rukh Khan made headlines as the actor was rushed to Ahmedabad hospital after the KKR vs. SRH IPL match on May 22.

But it's a sigh of relief as reports suggest that the reason behind his admission into the hospital was dehydration, and he was also discharged later.

After the match ended, Shah Rukh Khan reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night. His condition worsened in the morning, and he was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. He was discharged after initial treatment. The actor is currently stable, and the doctors have advised him to get enough rest.

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture after interrupting live broadcast during lap around

On Tuesday, May 21, King Khan celebrated after his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, marked their big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and made it to the IPL finale. After the match, SRK, along with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan, greeted the fans sitting in the stadium with a lap of honor.

During his sweet gesture towards the fans, they mistakenly ended up interrupting the live broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground. Realizing his mistake, the Jawan actor was quick to apologize and gave tight hugs with warmth to former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, and Suresh Raina before going ahead with his lap around the venue.

The humble gesture of SRK was hailed by Aakash Chopra. After SRK passed, he remarked, "Oh, what a man! Legend! He did not even realize that he walked into the studio. He was very apologetic, but I said, 'You made our day. You are the showstopper.”

Shreyas Iyer and Suresh Raina also took to their X accounts, expressing admiration towards the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, in April, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that King Khan would play the part of ‘Don’ and that his character would have some gray shades too.

