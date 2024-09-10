Shah Rukh Khan 'is a full on game geek' reveals Main Hoon Na co-actor Zayed Khan; says superstar would 'hate' losing from him in THIS game

"Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game." We aren't claiming it, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once tweeted this. Shah Rukh is an avid gamer who loves playing video games. So much so that King Khan dislikes losing the games. Recently, Zayed Khan, who worked with SRK in Farah Khan's 2004 directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, spoke about King Khan being a "full-on game geek". Zayed also shared that the superstar would 'hate' losing the game while playing with him.

During a new conversation with Rohit Roy for RiteBite Max Protein TV, Zayed Khan reminisced about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Main Hoon Na. Zayed cherished playing video games with SRK and how the superstar would continue the match till he didn't win.

"We used to play a lot of video games together. He is a full-on game geek. He used to hate the fact that I used to beat him in FIFA 2000. At night, after pack up, we used to play the whole time. Till he didn't win, he used to make me play," Zayed remembered.

Zayed Khan praised his Main Hoon Na co-star Shah Rukh Khan by saying the superstar was well-prepared while working on the set. Calling him the "ocean of insight", the actor highlighted that King Khan didn't pressurise him to perform as well as he was.

Zayed further recalled how he initially couldn't perform a scene where his character talks to his dad while looking at the sky. The Main Hoon Na actor recalled how he "messed up" the monologue in the presence of Shah Rukh, Kirron Kher, director Farah Khan and the team.

The 44-year-old seasoned actor experienced that the energy on set was dropped after he messed up the sequence and continued how he felt that people on set start losing hope in such situations. Zayed recalled how SRK made him feel comfortable enough to perform the scene. Shah Rukh rehearsed with him in a room and advised him to perform it his way without being filmy. Zayed eventually performed the scene and after a moment of silence, everyone on the set clapped.

SRK is truly a king who keeps winning our hearts.

