Did you know Kamal Haasan was first offered THIS role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na?

Kamal Haasan’s impeccable filmography needs no introduction. The veteran actor enjoys a massive fan base even today and his films are no less than a classic as hailed by them. But did you know that he was supposed to play the villain in SRK’s film Main Hoon Na? Well, read on to know more.

In an older interview with India Today, filmmaker Farah Khan had revealed having approached senior actor Kamal Haasan for essaying the role of the antagonist in her 2004 film, Main Hoon Na, helmed by Shah Rukh Khan.

However, Kamal Haasan rejected the offer, citing that he was already busy with another project in his hands. She revealed, “I went to Chennai. Kamal Haasan was very nice and he met me and showed me the rushes of the film he was then making. He took me to the office and fed me lunch. Finally, he told me he couldn’t do my film. He told me that he’s making a movie on Silk Route.”

As a result, after Kamal Haasan rejected the offer, Farah Khan went on to offer the role to Suniel Shetty, who finally played the antagonist’s role.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Nag Ashwin directorial, Kalki 2898 AD. The actor enacted the role of the antagonist named Yaskin. His performance, like always, has impressed his fans, as they felt that nobody better than him could have pulled off the role like that.

Besides that, one of his other films was Indian 2, which received widespread applause from the fans. The actor nailed it yet again with another of his classic performances. While the film received a few setbacks. Nonetheless, a sequel to the film is under filming.

Well, recent reports suggest that Kamal Haasan has jetted off to LA to get training in artificial intelligence.

Moving forward, he would also be seen next in the film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is estimated to hit theaters sometime this year.

