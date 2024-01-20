Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper; Suhana Khan spotted with mom Gauri Khan as they jet off from Mumbai-WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport in the wee hours of Saturday. Meanwhile, his daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan were also clicked by the paparazzi a few hours before that.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes rare public appearances, which is why it is an absolute delight for fans every time pictures of him clicked by the paparazzi surface. In the wee hours of Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai Airport as he jetted off to an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, his wife Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan were also clicked at the airport a few hours before that. We wonder where the family is headed!
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi
The video that has surfaced on social media shows Shah Rukh Khan getting out of his car, flanked by his security personnel. He looked dapper in a navy blue t-shirt paired with ripped denim jeans and white sneakers. The Dunki actor had dark sunglasses on, and he quickly made his way to the gate of the airport while the paps clicked pictures of him. Check out the video below!
Suhana Khan jets off from Mumbai with mom Gauri Khan
Meanwhile, a few hours before Shah Rukh Khan was clicked, his wife Gauri Khan, and their daughter Suhana Khan were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. The Archies actress sported a casual, comfy airport look. She was seen in a black top, a white fitted full-sleeved zipper paired with grey track pants and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan was seen in a printed dress with an olive green blazer. She wore white sneakers, and carried a plum-colored handbag. Suhana quickly posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport. Check out the video!
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming films
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Up next, he is teaming up with his daughter Suhana for the first time for an action-packed thriller, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film, titled King, is likely to go on floors in January.
Shah Rukh also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline with Salman Khan.
