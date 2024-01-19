Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns cheerleader for AbRam at his school’s Sports Day; Gauri drops PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are doting parents to their three kids- sons Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. The star kids have massive fan following on social media, and fans eagerly wait to see glimpses from their day-to-day life. While that is quite rare, much to fans’ delight, Gauri Khan took to her social media to share some lovely pictures of Suhana and AbRam from the latter’s sports day in his school.

Gauri Khan shares Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan’s pictures from Sports Day

On Friday afternoon, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share two pictures from AbRam Khan's Sports Day. Suhana Khan arrived to support her little brother, and the first picture shows her proudly clicking AbRam's pictures as he participated in Sports Day. She was seen wearing a black collared top, and carrying a maroon handbag. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail and had dark sunglasses on. She looked extremely happy as she clicked AbRam’s pictures on her phone.

In another picture, Suhana is seen posing with AbRam, who is dressed in the school uniform. He looks adorable, with yellow paint on his face. Calling Suhana AbRam’s cheerleader, Gauri Khan wrote, “Lil one at the sports day….Running….Jumping….Throwing and Winning….with his Cheerleader.” Check out the post below!

Kareena Khan attends Taimur Ali Khan’s Sports Day

Fans went crazy over the cute photos, and flooded the post with countless heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also made an appearance at the school's Sports Day to support her son Taimur Ali Khan. Karan Johar was there too, cheering on his twins Yash and Roohi.

KJo shared a video on his Instagram stories in which Kareena is seen wearing a medal, and holding a certificate in her hang. Karan Johar asks her, "Hey Bebo, did you win a medal?" to which she replies, "Tim Did." She revealed that he won a bronze medal, and that 'bronze is the new gold'. Kareena also shared a selfie with Karan Johar from Sports Day, and wrote, "The non runners but still winners." In another story, Bebo wrote, “Yes I'm the mother who wears his medals #Proud Hysterical mom #Bronze is the new gold. Mera Beta. Anyone else do that?”

