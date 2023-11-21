EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to start King from January; Siddharth Anand to oversee the action

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan for the first time on an action-packed thriller. Soon after, we reported that the film would be directed by Kahani fame, Sujoy Ghosh, and be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are all set to start shooting for this Sujoy Ghosh directorial in January.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's next titled King

“The film has been titled King and will be a one-of-a-kind action thriller with strong dynamics shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. One would have expected SRK and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film against the backdrop of father and daughter, but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller,” revealed a source close to the development.

The prep work is going on in full swing and the idea is to commence non-stop shooting from January 2024. “Siddharth and Shah Rukh Khan formed a great bond through the Pathaan shoot and are all ready to expand that further with King. Siddharth has proved himself to be the best in action at the moment and he will be overseeing all the action blocks in the King. In fact, Sid and his team will be actively involved in designing the action too,” the source added.

Sujoy Ghosh commences prep work on King

Sujoy is meanwhile busy with the pre-production of the King, and also given final touches to the script of this action thriller. “The flavor of action in King will be very different from what SRK has done in Pathaan and Jawan. This one would be sleek with a lot of chase sequences. However, the core plot is emotional and driven by the story. It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction,” the source concluded.

Shah Rukh Khan is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki on December 21. SRK is all set to strike a hat-trick in 2023 following the mega success of Pathaan and Jawan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

