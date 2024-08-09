Shah Rukh Khan to be honored with Pardo alla Carriera award at 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan will be awarded the prestigious Honorary Leopard Achievement Award. Renowned for his extensive fan base and celebrated career, he was recently seen heading to Switzerland. The actor, known for a series of hit films and eagerly anticipated project with his daughter Suhana Khan, was spotted leaving for Switzerland to attend the Locarno Film Festival.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan was seen departing for Switzerland to accept the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The ceremony, set for August 10, 2024, at Piazza Grande, honors King Khan's remarkable contributions to international cinema, highlighting his extensive career of over 30 years and more than 100 films.

On August 11 at 5 PM, Shah Rukh Khan will participate in a public conversation at Cinema GranRex. Due to high demand, the event has been moved to a larger venue and will be livestreamed, allowing fans around the world to join in. The festival will also present a special screening on August 10 to celebrate Khan’s impactful contributions to global cinema. On August 11 at 10 PM, he will present the screening of Devdas (2002) at Cinema GranRex.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award, previously given to cinematic icons like Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte, will now recognize Shah Rukh Khan’s extraordinary career. This honor highlights his contribution to globalizing Bollywood and celebrates India’s achievements in cinema.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had an exceptional year in 2023, dominating the box office with three major films. He made a notable comeback with Pathaan in January, his first film in four years, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In September, Jawan broke records as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, with a remarkable Rs 643 crore nett collection in India, featuring an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, and Vijay Sethupathi. His year concluded with Dunki in December, a collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, which highlighted the struggles of those choosing an unconventional journey.

Looking ahead, King Khan is preparing for his next project, King, a highly anticipated gangster action film featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan.

