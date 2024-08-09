Shah Rukh Khan makes stylish appearance in orange hoodie as he jets off to undisclosed location; see PICS

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his much-anticipated film, King. Shah Rukh will team up with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and actor Abhay Verma of Munjya fame for Sujoy Ghosh's directorial. Pinkvilla has been reporting about the development of its star cast for a while now. On Friday (August 9), SRK was spotted at the Mumbai airport and visuals of the superstar travelling to an undisclosed location while departing from its premises have caught our attention.

In one of the pictures clicked by a paparazzo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen coming out of his car. He looks uber-cool in his casual look. The superstar opted for a white tee and blue jeans and paired them with an orange hoodie.

Shah Rukh kept her hair tied and sported black sunglasses. SRK also carried a brown sling bag on his shoulders while making the head turn at the airport.

In another photo, the 58-year-old star can be seen getting his documents verified at the check-in area of the departure. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani accompanied him to the airport.

Check out the latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the airport:

On August 8, Shah Rukh Khan grabbed headlines as Deepika Padukone celebrated 11 years of Chennai Express. Deepika posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 2013 movie. In the clip, SRK called his co-star Deepika "Singham 5" and both of them made Ajay Devgn (Bajirao Singham's) signature pose from the movie.

Advertisement

A source close to the development of King told Pinkvilla that the makers have locked the script of the upcoming film and identified shooting locations in India and abroad.

"The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024," the source added.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is producing SRK's full-fledged actioner, King. SRK was last seen in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

Are you excited about King?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King