Manisha Koirala reflects on dating ‘wrong men’, reveals she is ‘not in the mood to mingle’

Senior actress of the Indian film industry, Manisha Koirala might have ruled Bollywood with her debut Hindi movie Saudagar, but she came to Delhi, aspiring to become a doctor. After taking a couple of modeling contracts, her focus shifted to acting and that became a turning point in her life.

While she has a pretty impressive professional life, the actress isn’t very keen on getting romantically involved with anyone at the moment. During the interview, she revealed that it is her part experiences with ‘wrong men’ that have left a bad taste in her mouth. Read on!

Manisha Koirala opens up about her dating life

During a conversation with Filmfare, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actress Manisha Koirala spoke about her dating life and how she hasn’t been lucky in that area. The veteran actress stated that she has pondered over the fact that why she has only fallen for the wrong men.

Since she used to wonder ‘Why am I doing this again and again’, it brought her the point when she started self-doubting, suspecting if there’s something wrong with her to be getting attracted to the most troubled person in the room.

This brought her to the conclusion that she needs to work on what is bothering her. “I have been single for five to six years now, and I am not in the mood to mingle because I still feel like there is a lot of work, I need to do on myself,” the Sanju actress stated.

Manisha Koirala says she has been forgiving in her relationships

According to her, she has been very forgiving in her relationships. In the same interview, Koirala divulged that since was an outsider in the industry who came from Nepal, she didn’t know anybody. She was right out of school, unable to decide what was wrong and right.

“I felt that loneliness a boyfriend or partner would fill” but that never happened for her. Many would talk about having a wonderful romantic life and going on candlelight dinners and more, but none of those promises were fulfilled. Despite being disappointed, she ignored the red flags, she forgave them and moved on.

It was later in life, with time and age, that she realized that “I had collected too many unnecessary people around me.”

Manisha Koirala talks about the kind of partner she would like to have

While her past relationship experiences have left a bitter taste in her mouth, she is still positive of finding love in the most unexpected places. She went on to state that at some point in life, she would like to have a good connection with someone where both of them accept each other and are honest about where they’re at.

Talking about the qualities that the guys should possess, she stated that it’s crucial for them to understand “what are the lessons we need to learn to grow, and if we can support each other in our journey.” The Company actress wishes to be with someone who has dreams and ambitions, and “some sort of passion, because I am a very passionate person,” she concluded.

Last year, she also shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha and others.

