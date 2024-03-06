Aryan Khan reveals how working with Shah Rukh Khan makes his job easier: ‘He brings a dose of maturity’

Ever since it was revealed that after Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s acting debut, his son Aryan Khan too is all set to make his direction debut, fans have not been able to keep calm. It was reported that Aryan is geared up for his directorial debut and will be directing a series titled Stardom. In a recent interview with GQ India, the star kid broke his silence on his upcoming project and opened up about donning a director’s hat and working with his father.

Aryan Khan on directing Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan admitted that it is always a pleasure and a learning experience. Experiencing Shah Rukh Khan’s work ethic first hand was really exciting for him. He also added that the Dunki star has a wealth of knowledge which makes his job easier.

“Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise there could be too much madness,” quipped the star kid. He also ads that he has a more contemporary way of thinking and SRK brings a dose of maturity into it.

Aryan Khan on his directorial debut

It was earlier reported that Stardom will be a six episode series that will release on Netflix. Apart from this, he also is a fashion creative and entrepreneur for his clothing brand that sees his dad, Shah Rukh Khan as the face of it. When asked how different it is to be a director as against being a fashion creative and entrepreneur, the star kid said, “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways.”

Advertisement

Aryan Khan further added that as a creative director of the brand he shoot the ads as well as oversee the photoshoots. He also admitted that he is very creatively involved but not as much when it comes to the logistics. “On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle,” revealed the star. But he did not reveal much about Stardom.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; The Red Chillies production is a 6-episode series