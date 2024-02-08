Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Cast, plot, trailer, runtime and everything you need to know

The upcoming romantic film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled for release on February 9. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles who are sharing screen space for the first time. The trailer offers a sneak peek into their story, which appears to be filled with humor, romance, and entertainment, highlighting the sparkling chemistry between the lead actors.

Touted as an ‘Impossible Love Story’, the movie features Kriti playing the part of a robot, offering viewers a unique love story between a carefree guy and artificial intelligence. Fans are thrilled to see Shahid back in his charming persona after a long break. As the much anticipated day of release draws near, let's explore the details of this amazing movie, from the talented cast and duration to the storyline and all the aspects in the middle.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s Cast

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has buzzed up the excitement for this film due to Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's fresh pairing. The trailer highlights their vibrant chemistry, promising an electrifying on-screen presence. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features a talented ensemble cast comprising the veteran star Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, and Ashish Verma, among others. Anubha Fatehpura and Arjun Panchal will also play significant roles in the movie.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s plot

Kriti Sanon, a recipient of the national award, makes history as the first Bollywood actress to depict a robot character in a film. In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she takes on the role of Sifra, who develops romantic feelings for Aryan (Shahid Kapoor).

In the storyline as per the trailer, Aryan, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, faces difficulties in finding the right life partner until he meets Sifra, an apparently flawless girl, while on a job assignment in the US. Initially, he is unaware that SIFRA stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. The more time Aryan spends with Sifra, the stronger his feelings for her become. His affection for her grows, but he learns that their love story faces a major obstacle when one day, Aryan notices that SIFRA is behaving differently than usual. It's then revealed that she is a robot with a low battery. Aryan is shocked to discover that he had fallen in love with a robot without realizing it.

The film combines elements of romance, humor, and science fiction genres and the audience awaits to see if the bond between a human and a robot can conquer these obstacles and evolve into an extraordinary love tale.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s runtime and certification

Reportedly, the CBFC granted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya a U/A certificate on February 2. The film's duration is recorded as 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds), as stated in the censor certificate. Allegedly, the CBFC has shortened an intimate scene from 36 seconds to 27 seconds in the movie. Additionally, it's reported that the word 'daru (alcohol)' has been substituted with 'drink' in the latter part of the film.

Trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

On Thursday, January 18, the much-anticipated trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was revealed at a Mumbai event and on social media. The dynamic chemistry between the two leads combines humor, romance, and entertainment seamlessly.

The film is rightly termed as an ‘Impossible Love Story’ because Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot. It presents a distinctive romance between a cheerful young man and a robot, offering an intriguing experience for viewers.

WATCH HERE:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s Music

So far, the creators have released four songs from the movie. The music for the film is crafted by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin-Jigar, and Mitraz. The initial song named Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is based on a Rajasthani track with the same title and debuted on January 12, 2024. Neeraj Rajawat penned the lyrics for the song, which is performed by Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. The next song titled Akhiyaan Gulaab is a revamped version of Gulaab by Mitraz, unveiled on January 24, 2024. Mitraz penned the lyrics and also provided vocals for the track.

The third track, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is a rendition of the song Teri Baaton from the 2004 album Storyteller by Canadian singer Raghav. Tanishk Bagchi penned the lyrics for the song, which features vocals by Raghav, Tanishk, and Asees Kaur. Finally, the fourth song named Tum Se was unveiled on February 2, 2024. The lyrics were crafted by Indraneel and Sachin-Jigar, while Varun Jain and Raghav Chaitanya provided the vocals.

The filming location for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The filming locations for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya include various places, but the primary shooting took place in Goa, India. The movie captures the beauty and charm of Goa's landscapes, which adds to the romantic and vibrant ambiance of the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's release date

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024. It's a romantic drama featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film falls under the genres of drama, romance, and family.

