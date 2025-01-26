Shahid Kapoor opens up on feeling ‘not good enough’ after heartbreak, reveals what he learned from past relationships: ‘I am needy…’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Deva. Recently, he opened up on feeling ‘not good enough’ after heartbreak. Reflecting on his past relationships, he shared valuable insights, admitting that his neediness—seeking comfort and wanting to feel important—were selfish tendencies he’s learned to recognize. His comment on heartbreak and his emotional growth is gaining significant attention.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor reflected on the painful experiences of heartbreak. He said, "Sometimes, when your heart breaks, you feel you are not good enough, obviously."

He admitted that when you love someone deeply and face rejection, it can lead to desperate attempts to win them back. This pursuit, he noted, sometimes goes so far that it compromises your own dignity and self-respect—a truth that often only becomes clear years later.

The Deva actor also shared a valuable lesson he learned from heartbreak, emphasizing the importance of understanding the type of person you’re with. He explained that while love itself is powerful, it's crucial to recognize whether the relationship brings out the best in you or brings out the worst. He stressed that this understanding is vital, as ultimately, you have to live with yourself.

Drawing from his own experiences, Shahid highlighted the importance of being a giver in a relationship. He explained that love taught him not to seek something from the other person simply to fulfill his own needs.

He added, "I am needy, I need to be comforted, I need to be made to feel like I am so important - these are selfish things." He emphasized that true love is about giving, and that one should be able to contribute to the relationship rather than just seek validation or reassurance.

Shahid Kapoor further elaborated on the dynamics of a healthy relationship, explaining that when both partners are givers, it creates a beautiful bond. There’s no pressure to demand anything because both individuals give willingly and out of love.

He expressed that when one starts to ask for things, it can often lead to tension and the deterioration of the relationship, especially when the other person begins to feel pressured. Shahid noted that many people don’t realize this, believing that they are entitled to certain things. If something doesn’t come naturally, he suggested, it might be a sign that either the person isn't right for you, or you're not right for them.

Shahid also reflected on a common mistake people make in relationships, pointing out that we often assume we fully understand our partner. However, as the relationship deepens, those assumptions are challenged. He explained that when these assumptions break, it’s easy to think that the person has changed, but in reality, you might simply be discovering a deeper, previously unexplored side of them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor stars in the upcoming action thriller Deva, where he plays a cop. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

