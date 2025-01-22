DEVA EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to resume promotion of Rosshan Andrrews’ film after brief pause due to illness

After having a successful 2024, Shahid Kapoor is all set to start 2025 with a bang. The actor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action-thriller, Deva. After wrapping the movie, Kapoor was supposed to get into the promotional activities of the film. However, he had to take a brief pause due to illness. But the good news is that he is all hail and hearty, ready to resume promotions of Deva from tomorrow, January 23, 2025.

Ever since the makers of Deva gave a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor’s character from his upcoming film Deva, the fans have been waiting for its big screen release with bated breath. But sadly, due to health concerns, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor had to take a pause from promoting the film. But all is well with the actor now as he has taken the necessary rest and care. Hence, he can dive deep into the promotions which will start tomorrow (January 23, 2025) onwards in full swing.

An insider told us that Kapoor will also be traveling to a few cities in the next couple of days. Deva is a very special film for Shahid and he wants to go all out for this one. Sources reveal that Shahid was supposed to do a few rounds of film promotions in Mumbai. However, due to his health, the activities had to be rescheduled.

Last week, the ace star launched the trailer of his highly anticipated movie, Deva which has been received positively by the audience. The first song from the film titled Bhasad Matcha has also taken social media by storm. For the unknown, Deva is Shahid Kapoor’s first film of the year which also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and other talented actors.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, it is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The actioner is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 31, 2025. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara in the pipeline. The movie will feature Triptii Dimri in a pivotal role.

