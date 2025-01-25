Deva actor Shahid Kapoor recalls struggling days in Lokhandwala, reveals entering Bollywood after 250 auditions: ‘Some people struggle in BMW’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Deva. In a recent conversation, he reflected on his early struggles before making it big in the industry. He shared how he once couldn't afford clothes in Lokhandwala and recalled giving 250 auditions before landing his breakthrough role. The actor also took a playful dig at some of his contemporaries, mentioning how 'some people struggle in BMWs' as they start their careers.

In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor, son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, reflected on his modest upbringing. He shared how his father was a character actor, while his mother had been a Kathak dancer since the age of 15. Despite growing up in rented homes and facing numerous auditions, he never felt a sense of privilege.

He went on to discuss how he once felt victimized by his circumstances, highlighting the contrasting experiences people have. While some begin their journeys working with top directors and may struggle despite their privileges, he, on the other hand, entered the industry only after facing rejection in 250 auditions.

The Deva actor said, “Some people struggle in a BMW; they start their journey by working with the top two or three directors in the country. I came after giving 250 auditions.”

Shahid humorously shared how people now compliment his fashion sense, but he remembers a time when he couldn’t even afford clothes in Lokhandwala, a reminder of his humble beginnings. “I remember at one point, I didn’t have enough money to buy clothes in Lokhandwala,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film, Deva, has been met with positive reviews from the audience. The film’s first song, Bhasad Matcha, has quickly gone viral on social media.

Deva marks the actor’s first release of the year, featuring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and a talented cast. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, this action-packed thriller is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

On the other hand, Shahid is also set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara. The film will feature Triptii Dimri in a key role, adding to the excitement around Shahid’s upcoming projects.

ALSO READ: Deva’s Shahid Kapoor reveals he was once made to feel 'lesser': 'Mujhe aise situation me dala gaya ki...'