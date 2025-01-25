Deva’s Shahid Kapoor reveals he was once made to feel ‘lesser’: 'Mujhe aise situation me dala gaya ki...'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Deva. During the promotions, Shahid opened up about a moment in his life when he was made to feel ‘lesser.’ The actor revealed that he was once put in a situation where he was caused to feel that way.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor was asked to pinpoint a situation in his life when he felt devastated or victimized. In response, he shared that this happened to him before Kabir Singh. Shahid said, “Mujhe na aisa feel hua tha, mai specifics mein nahi ghusunga, ki I am lesser (I felt, I won’t go into specifics, that I am lesser).” The actor mentioned that he was made to feel like that but nobody forced it.

Shahid explained, “As an artist, as a star, as an individual, mujhe aise situation me dala gaya ki mujhe yeh feel ho ki main kam hun (I was put in such a situation that I felt like I was less).” However, he stated that he would never accept that.

Shahid further shared that it was a ‘comparative.’ He gave an example, saying, “It's like your clothes are better than mine.” He said that such situations occurred in life. However, the Jab We Met star didn’t consider it anybody’s fault.

Revealing how he dealt with it, Shahid Kapoor stated that he was a ‘survivor.’ He said that one thing he has learned about himself in the past 21 years is that he manages to get out of difficult situations. Shahid concluded by saying that getting stuck isn’t good for a person, and you need to learn to get out of it.

Coming to Shahid Kapoor’s film Deva, it is an action thriller in which he plays a cop. Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait are also part of the cast. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. Deva is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025.

