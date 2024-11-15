Shahid Kapoor’s Ashwatthama The Saga Continues put on hold? Know all about the ‘serious challenges’ faced by the team

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year, has been roped in to play the lead in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Backed by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani, the mythological action film is subjected to production issues. If a latest report is to be believed, Shahid Kapoor’s Ashwatthama The Saga Continues has been put on hold. Here's all you need to know about the ‘serious challenges’ faced by the team.

According to a report by Mid Day, the team of Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues has halted its production due to budget constraints and logistic challenges until the issues get resolved. The project was initially projected on a big budget of Rs 500 crore. However, the cost increased in the pre-production stage.

An insider from the production team told the portal that the scale of Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues was "enormous" and the idea was to compete with international fantasy-action films. The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer were supposed to shoot the film across multiple locations.

Due to logistics and coordinating shoots abroad, the team felt that "staying within budget would be a serious challenge", the insider added. Moreover, Pooja Entertainment’s debt became another big factor in putting Bhagnanis' project on hold.

Jackky Bhagnani announced Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues in March this year. Jackky took to Instagram to share the news with followers that he is collaborating with Shahid Kapoor on the ambitious project. The film will be made available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.

Reportedly, Vashu Bhagnani owes a debt of Rs 250 crore after his last three releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath, and Mission Raniganj tanked at the box office. Bhagnani landed in controversy after alleged non-payment of dues to filmmakers, artists, and workers earlier this year.

In September, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar claimed that the producer didn't pay his fee for helming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer. Later, the Bhagnanis filed a police case against Zafar over "misappropriating funds" during the shoot.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also has Rosshan Andrrews' directorial venture Deva coming up. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller will be theatrically released on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

