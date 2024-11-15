Shahid Kapoor once again proves why he is wife Mira’s real-life romantic hero and this moment between them will steal your heart; WATCH

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, never miss a chance to set the bar high for relationship goals. The duo recently graced an event, and Shahid once again proved why he’s not just a reel-life romantic hero but Mira’s real-life cheerleader. The Kabir Singh star was spotted playing the perfect doting husband, clicking adorable photos of Mira as she confidently struck her poses. This heartwarming moment between the two is sure to leave you swooning!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stole the spotlight at a recent event, effortlessly proving why they are one of Bollywood’s favorite couples. Mira looked picture-perfect as she posed for the cameras, but the real highlight wasb the actor himself, capturing his wife’s stunning moments on his phone. This sweet gesture had fans swooning, and the video quickly went viral.

Watch the adorable viral video right here!

Adding to the charm, Shahid looked effortlessly stylish in an all-white ensemble featuring a crisp shirt and matching trousers, while Mira turned heads in a gorgeous black outfit that perfectly complemented her husband’s look. The couple later shared a tender moment as they came close, reminding everyone why they are the ultimate couple goals.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. Since then, the couple has expanded their family, welcoming their daughter, Misha Kapoor, in August 2016 and their son, Zain Kapoor, in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s next big release is Deva, an action-packed entertainer directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. The film, set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025, also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

Beyond Deva, Shahid is gearing up for another ambitious project, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, adding to his lineup of exciting releases.

