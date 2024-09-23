Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani takes legal action against Ali Abbas Zafar over 'misappropriating funds' during shoot; REPORT

There has been an ongoing controversy over Vashu Bhagnani's production company Pooja Entertainment's non-payment of dues to filmmakers, artists, workers and more. Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar filed a complaint against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu for not paying him his 'director's fee'. Amidst this, if a new report is to be believed, Vashu Bhagnani has taken legal action against Ali Abbas Zafar over 'misappropriating funds'.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint at Bandra Police Station against Ali Abbas Zafar. In their complaint dated September 3, 2024, the Bhagnanis accused Ali Abbas of allegedly siphoning off subsidy funds required for the film shoot. The funds were received from Abu Dhabi authorities, the report suggested.

As per their complaint, the producers claim that Ali Abbas Zafar allegedly diverted the funds meant to support the production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for his personal or unauthorized use. Bhagnani's allegation against Ali Abbas has sparked concern within the film fraternity.

The report, quoting sources, further claimed that news of non-payment of dues has been circulating since the producers officially filed the complaint at Bandra Police Station. While no action has been taken, Ali Abbas Zafar is expected to be summoned for questioning as the police continue the investigation, the report added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on September 22, 2024, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) received a complaint from Ali Abbas Zafar against producer Vashu Bhagnani over non-payment of dues. According to the organization, Ali Abbas hasn't received his fees for helming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film from Pooja Entertainment.

On the work front, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar made his directorial debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, starring Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Zafar. The director has also helmed Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunday, Sultan, Bharat, Jogi, and Bloody Daddy. His latest film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was released on April 11, 2024. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading roles, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box office during its release.

As a producer, Jackky Bhagnani has backed films like Bell Bottom, Cuttputlii, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and more.

ALSO READ: After Ali Abbas Zafar and Tinu Desai file non-payment complaints against Vashu Bhagnani, FWICE says, 'producer will have to pay'