pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi fronted Bollywood satire is witty, tongue-in-cheek and meta-culously delicious

Shaitaan Review: R Madhavan goes full psycho in Ajay Devgn fronted mind-boggling supernatural-thriller

Rakul Preet Singh defending Jackky Bhagnani for admitting he has ‘dry sense of humor’ is pure love

Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro flaunt their chemistry at script reading for new romance series What Comes After Love

Farah Khan reveals she was 'very against' casting Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan for THIS reason

Deepika Padukone was launched in Om Shanti Om because of THIS reason; Farah Khan dubs actress 'full package'

Randeep Hooda shares how he landed his role in Extraction; praises co-star Chris Hemsworth

POLL: Sweet Home 3, Squid Game 2, and more; VOTE for most exciting K-drama sequel in 2024

Shaitaan Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn headlined supernatural-thriller sells 80000 tickets in top chains
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi fronted Bollywood satire is witty, tongue-in-cheek and meta-culously delicious

Shaitaan Review: R Madhavan goes full psycho in Ajay Devgn fronted mind-boggling supernatural-thriller

Rakul Preet Singh defending Jackky Bhagnani for admitting he has ‘dry sense of humor’ is pure love

Farah Khan reveals she was 'very against' casting Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan for THIS reason

Deepika Padukone was launched in Om Shanti Om because of THIS reason; Farah Khan dubs actress 'full package'

Randeep Hooda shares how he landed his role in Extraction; praises co-star Chris Hemsworth

Shaitaan Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn headlined supernatural-thriller sells 80000 tickets in top chains

'There's A Lot Of Magic': Jack Antonoff Reveals What's It Like Working With Lana Del Rey And Taylor Swift

Why Is Kristen Stewart Annoyed With Intimate Scenes On-Screen? Actress Says She's 'Sick Of Seeing It'
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

‘Physical Trauma Literally Was Found Hanging’: Ashwin Showers Praises on Devdutt Padikkal on Latter’s Test Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Virat Kohli to Become the Highest Run-Scorer Against England in a Test Series

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav Melt Fans’ Hearts With Their Selfless Gesture on Day 1 of Fifth Test

Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Relationship Timeline

How Many Rings Does Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Have? Exploring NFL Legends Super Bowl Wins With Each Team

Where Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Staying In Singapore During Her Eras Tour? Exploring Pop Star's Luxurious Accommodation

When Is Conor McGregor Making His WWE Debut? Former UFC Champion BREAKS SILENCE on Future Plans With WWE

‘I Just Want To Kill Them’: Draymond Green and Paul Pierce Squash Their 7-Year-Old Beef

Why Did Aaron Rodgers Refuse To Accept Joe Namath’s #12 Jersey Number Even When Former Jets Legend Offered It to Him?
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro flaunt their chemistry at script reading for new romance series What Comes After Love

POLL: Sweet Home 3, Squid Game 2, and more; VOTE for most exciting K-drama sequel in 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids' Felix and more; 10 K-celebs who served remarkable looks

BTS V's breathtaking concept photos leave fans intrigued for upcoming digital single for FRI(END)S; see PICS

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin's fan platform Bubble for INB100 crashes on debut day; Details

BTS’ Jimin’s FACE hits 1.8 billion streams on Spotify; becomes first Korean album by K-soloist to achieve milestone

‘We can’t spoil too much’: NewJeans teases new music and first world tour at Billboard Women in Music event

The Roundup: Punishment poster OUT: Ma Dong Seok and Kim Moo Yeol unleash riveting presence in The Outlaw sequel

Who is PLAVE? Virtual boy group that got first music show win against LE SSERAMIM, NCT's Taeyoung, BIBI and more
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Palak Tiwari’s frock-like embellished baby pink mini dress is all things adorable; classy updo steals attention

Suhana Khan dazzles in Amit Aggarwal bloom gown for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Isha Ambani styles her final lehenga look for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala with dramatic handmade rosette cape

7 best sneakers to wear with dresses: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Alia Bhatt flaunts her love for denim with oversized jacket, pants, and an expensive Gucci bag

Karisma Kapoor revives the high-low frock style in an emerald green dress; gives a lesson with '90s Bollywood beauty look

Sonam Kapoor wears Harith Hashim’s Rs 2,95,700 sage green set but her classy flowerette has our attention

Upgrade your ethnic wear game with Sara Ali Khan’s colorful saree with abstract print and sequin work

Decoding Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's luxury fashion from Crew song Naina
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaitaan movie poster

Shaitaan Movie Review

Hindi

Horror
Supernatural
Thriller

08 Mar 2024

User Rating

5.0/5

Rate this Movie

User Rating

5.0/5

Rate this Movie

Shaitaan Review: R Madhavan goes full psycho in Ajay Devgn fronted mind-boggling supernatural-thriller

Vikas Bahl redeems himself as a director who means serious business with Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Raj. The film now plays at a theatre near you.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Mar 08, 2024   |  01:54 AM IST  |  1.6K
News Comment Share
Ajay Devgn

Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan doesn't give you much reason to complain (Credit: Devgn Films)

Key Highlight

  • Shaitaan is a solid supernatural-thriller that Hindi audiences have long been waiting for
  • Shaitaan now plays at a theatre near you

Name: Shaitaan

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Ajay Devgn,Jyotika,R. Madhavan

Rating: 3.5

Vikas Bahl's directorial Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Raj keeps you on the edge of your seats through its course of slightly over two hours. Read on.

Plot:

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is? Watch the film to find that out.

What works for Shaitaan:

Shaitaan offers a great mix of thrill and high-octane drama. It doesn't take much time to cut to the chase. The family portions are joyful and have a playful innocence. The supernatural elements are utilised effectively. Both the climax and post climax scenes are outstanding. Makers succeed in creating the much required eerie atmosphere, without which the film would not have been able to create the kind impact that it has been able to. The performances in the film are excellent. The background music is haunting and enhances the movie experience. The Shaitaan theme is solid, although it is very similar to the Mahabarata theme 'Hai Katha Sangram Ki'. 

What doesn't work for Shaitaan:

Despite being shorter than conventional Hindi releases, Shaitaan does get slightly draggy in the middle portions since the plot is paper thin. Fortunately, the film really finds its own in the mind-boggling third act.
For a thriller, more cinematic liberties are taken than they ideally should be taken and that dilutes the impact of the film to some degree.
Barring what's shared, there's nothing else to really complain about this smart supernatural-thriller that succeeds to keep you on the edge of your seats.

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

Performances in Shaitaan:

Ajay Devgn as Kabir, essays the role of a family man, superbly well. It's when he's his most vulnerable, that he really shines as a performer. His role is a hat tip to his beloved character of Vijay Salgaokar from Drishyam.
R Madhavan as Vanraj is killer, quite literally. He goes full psycho and does all that it takes for the audience to loathe him.
Janki Bodiwala as Janvhi is terrific. What a bloody good performance she has delivered that will surely give her name, fame and recognition.
Jyothika as Neha essays her role of a helpless mother with utmost grace and honesty. Her combat scene inside the fateful farmhouse is to watch out for.
Aangad Raaj as the little kid Dhruv brings innocence to the film. He is delightful.

Final Verdict of Shaitaan:

Shaitaan is one solid supernatural-thriller that Hindi film audiences have long been searching. It reminds you of Drishyam for all the right reasons. Go book your tickets for Shaitaan, now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (1)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.45 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 335.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Bastar: The Naxal Story 2024 movie Video Icon

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Action • Crime

Release date: 15 Mar 2024

Murder Mubarak 2024 movie Video Icon

Murder Mubarak

Crime • Mystery

Release date: 15 Mar 2024

Yodha 2024 movie Video Icon

Yodha

Action • Drama

Release date: 15 Mar 2024

Dune: Part Two 2024 movie Video Icon

Dune: Part Two

Action • Drama

Release date: 15 Mar 2024

Road House 2024 movie Video Icon

Road House

Action • Thriller

Release date: 21 Mar 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan 2024 movie Video Icon

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Drama

Release date: 21 Mar 2024

Snow White 2024 movie

Snow White

Drama • Adventure

Release date: 22 Mar 2024

Arthur the King 2024 movie Video Icon

Arthur The King

Adventure

Release date: 22 Mar 2024

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar 2024 movie Video Icon

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Drama • Biography

Release date: 22 Mar 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 2024 movie Video Icon

Godzilla X Kong: The N...

Action • Adventure

Release date: 29 Mar 2024

latest movies

Gauraiya Live 2024 movie Video Icon

Gauraiya Live

Drama

Damsel 2024 movie Video Icon

Damsel

Action • Fantasy

Gaami 2024 movie Video Icon

Gaami

Drama

Kung Fu Panda 4 2024 movie Video Icon

Kung Fu Panda 4

Action • Comedy

Imaginary 2024 movie Video Icon

Imaginary

Horror

Shaitaan 2024 movie Video Icon

Shaitaan

Horror • Supernatural

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Na...

Crime • Mystery

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra 2024 movie Video Icon

Accident or Conspiracy...

Crime • History

Spaceman 2024 movie Video Icon

Spaceman

Adventure • Sci-Fi

Laapataa Ladies 2024 movie Video Icon

Laapataa Ladies

Comedy • Drama

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement