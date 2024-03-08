Shaitaan Review: R Madhavan goes full psycho in Ajay Devgn fronted mind-boggling supernatural-thriller

Vikas Bahl's directorial Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Raj keeps you on the edge of your seats through its course of slightly over two hours. Read on.

Plot:

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is? Watch the film to find that out.

What works for Shaitaan:

Shaitaan offers a great mix of thrill and high-octane drama. It doesn't take much time to cut to the chase. The family portions are joyful and have a playful innocence. The supernatural elements are utilised effectively. Both the climax and post climax scenes are outstanding. Makers succeed in creating the much required eerie atmosphere, without which the film would not have been able to create the kind impact that it has been able to. The performances in the film are excellent. The background music is haunting and enhances the movie experience. The Shaitaan theme is solid, although it is very similar to the Mahabarata theme 'Hai Katha Sangram Ki'.

What doesn't work for Shaitaan:

Despite being shorter than conventional Hindi releases, Shaitaan does get slightly draggy in the middle portions since the plot is paper thin. Fortunately, the film really finds its own in the mind-boggling third act.

For a thriller, more cinematic liberties are taken than they ideally should be taken and that dilutes the impact of the film to some degree.

Barring what's shared, there's nothing else to really complain about this smart supernatural-thriller that succeeds to keep you on the edge of your seats.

Performances in Shaitaan:

Ajay Devgn as Kabir, essays the role of a family man, superbly well. It's when he's his most vulnerable, that he really shines as a performer. His role is a hat tip to his beloved character of Vijay Salgaokar from Drishyam.

R Madhavan as Vanraj is killer, quite literally. He goes full psycho and does all that it takes for the audience to loathe him.

Janki Bodiwala as Janvhi is terrific. What a bloody good performance she has delivered that will surely give her name, fame and recognition.

Jyothika as Neha essays her role of a helpless mother with utmost grace and honesty. Her combat scene inside the fateful farmhouse is to watch out for.

Aangad Raaj as the little kid Dhruv brings innocence to the film. He is delightful.

Final Verdict of Shaitaan:

Shaitaan is one solid supernatural-thriller that Hindi film audiences have long been searching. It reminds you of Drishyam for all the right reasons. Go book your tickets for Shaitaan, now.