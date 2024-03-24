Shilpa Shetty drops bhangra video from Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh’s wedding; ‘Keeping a promise made 15 years ago’

The newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 this year. Their wedding was a grand affair held in the beautiful setting of Goa. Many well-known Bollywood personalities graced the occasion with their presence, making it even more special. To add to the excitement, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performed a lively Bhangra dance on the couple's special day. Just recently, the actress shared a video of their dance performance, reminiscing about a promise she made to Jackky 15 years ago.

Shilpa Shetty drops video of Bhangra performance at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet ceremony

On March 24, a while back, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made a collaborative post on Instagram and dropped a delightful video of their dance performance at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet ceremony. The duo twinning in black, stunned as they added a Punjabi flavor to the celebrations. In the video shared, the star couple can be seen flaunting their exuberant and effortless Bhangra moves on Punjabi hit number, Mundian Ton Bachke Rahin.

While sharing the video, Shilpa shared a happy note in the caption that read, “#SundayBinge with a generous dose of Bhangra sprinkled on it Keeping a promise made 15 years ago to Jackky, who danced at our Sangeet...Had no idea Hubby @onlyrajkundra would give me a run for my money with this supperrr se uparrrr performance We love you, @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet #Sangeetdiaries #friendslikefamily #happiness #dancing #gratitude #bhangra”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani react to the post

Minutes after it was shared, elated by the post, Rakul wrote, “Ufffffff and how fab were the two of you .. lots of love right back at ya,” while her husband Jackky exclaimed, “Ohhhh wowww!! Even though I watched it LIVE I am so touched all over again.”

In addition to this, Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, and Jackky’s sister, Deepshika Deshmukh dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section while reacting to the post.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh accompanied by their families tied the nuptial knot on February 21. The couple got married in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony in Goa. Then grand wedding celebrations were attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan with family among others.

