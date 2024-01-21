Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik: Marriage, divorce to cricketer's wedding with Sana Javed; a complete timeline

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage and subsequent divorce have become a trending topic on the internet after Shoaib shared pictures from his recent wedding to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The surprise announcement follows Sania's cryptic post about divorce, adding to the speculation fueled by on-and-off separation rumors over the past year. Here is a timeline summarizing Sania and Shoaib's journey from marriage to divorce:

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage in 2010

The high-profile wedding of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 created a significant buzz. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Muslim ceremony held in Hyderabad, India, on April 12, 2010. They also celebrated with a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Notably, this marked Shoaib's second marriage, as he had previously been married to a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui. However, he divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010, and shortly afterward, he entered into matrimony with Sania.

Birth of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan

In October 2018, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik joyfully welcomed their first child, a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik. The arrival of their little one was a momentous occasion for the couple. Interestingly, Izhaan even has his own Instagram account dedicated to capturing moments spent with his parents.

Beginning of separation rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Rumors surrounding the potential split of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik surfaced in November 2022, with various sources indicating that the couple had been living separately after settling legal matters and were co-parenting their son, Izhaan.

During this time, Sania hinted at marital challenges in some of her social media posts. However, both remained tight-lipped about the speculations and even continued to host a show together called The Mirza and Malik Show, which temporarily quietened the rumors.

The speculations gained momentum once again in 2023 when fans noticed a significant change in Shoaib's Instagram bio. The line "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar" had been removed, sparking further discussions about the status of their relationship.

Sania Mirza’s recent cryptic post about marriage and divorce

Earlier this week in January 2024, Sania Mirza shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

This post reignited the speculation about potential issues within the couple's relationship.

Shoaib Malik’s wedding to Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik surprised his followers on January 20, 2024, by sharing pictures from his wedding to actress Sana Javed on his Instagram. The images featured the duo dressed in wedding attires, accompanied by a caption that read, "Alhamdullilah ‘And We created you in pairs.’”

The revelation of Shoaib's new marriage astonished the world, leaving many to wonder about the circumstances surrounding his relationship with Sania. Later, Sania's father disclosed to PTI that Sania had indeed taken a divorce, shedding light on the situation.

