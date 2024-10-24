Shoojit Sircar reveals why he didn’t make Kishore Kumar's biopic even after 4 years of research; ‘I had developed a draft, but…’

Director Shoojit Sircar, known for his engaging storytelling, recently announced his upcoming film titled I Want to Talk, featuring Abhishek Bachchan. In a recent interview, he shared his aspiration to create a movie about the iconic Indian singer Kishore Kumar. Sircar mentioned that 'he had developed a draft' and was excited about the project. However, upon learning about Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar, he decided to step back and stated 'there's was no point doing the same thing'.

In an interview with Scroll, Sircar revealed that he had spent over four years researching a film about Kishore Kumar but decided not to proceed when reports about Anurag Basu working on a similar project gained widespread attention.

He explained that he had been developing a script based on Kishore Kumar’s life and had conducted nearly three to four years of research with the singer's family.

However, he noted that there were several other scripts in development at the same time, including Basu's.

The popular director added that it is difficult for him to go back to something after deciding to move on. "I had developed a draft, but when I learnt about Anurag, I didn’t think there was any point in two people doing the same thing. So that went on ice. Once you lose the momentum, it’s a big challenge to go back to it," he continued.

Advertisement

Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Aamir Khan and Anurag Basu are in talks regarding a biopic on Kishore Kumar, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. It was noted that the project is particularly meaningful to both Basu and Kumar, who are eager to present it on screen in the best possible manner.

Khan, a devoted admirer of Kishore Kumar, is excited about Basu's vision for portraying the legendary singer's life. The filmmaker's unique approach has particularly captivated Aamir.

The two have reportedly held four to five meetings, and the discussions are progressing positively, fostering optimism for the project. The source indicated that Aamir is considering six different films, all at various stages of development.

In the meantime, he will appear next in Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara was jealous of his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha, admits Riddhima Kapoor; find out why