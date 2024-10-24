Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara was jealous of his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha, admits Riddhima Kapoor; find out why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, is already a star in her own right, and her charm undoubtedly carries on the Kapoor family legacy. As revealed by members of the Kapoor family, Raha is not only adorable but also holds a special place in everyone’s heart. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that her daughter 'Samara felt jealous of Raha because she wanted Raha to call her Mushk, just like her father, Rishi Kapoor'.

In a recent chat with Galatta India, Riddhima was asked about Raha, and she shared that in one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she revealed that Samaira was really jealous, so she didn’t pick Raha up.

She also mentioned that there was only one person, her father Rishi Kapoor, in her life who used to call her Mushk, and now Raha is going to call her Mushk. To this, Sahni replied, 'I did at that time, but Raha calls me Boohaa, as she can't say bua."

In an earlier conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Alia Bhatt shared that she initially did not want her daughter, Raha, to become part of an Instagram reel. She recalled feeling heightened anxiety when Ranbir Kapoor suggested they take a picture with Raha on their way to the 2023 Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor’s residence.

Alia explained that at the time, both she and Ranbir felt Raha was too young to be exposed to the public like that. She also opened up about her struggle with anxiety, revealing that she is clinically diagnosed and tends to think in terms of worst-case scenarios, which made the idea of sharing Raha’s photo even more stressful for her.

The Alpha actress also shared how Ranbir reassured her during their drive from Bandra to Juhu by addressing her anxiety. He calmly asked her to talk about her worst fears, acknowledging her concerns.

Alia recalled how they discussed it throughout the drive, and by the end, she realized that while she was anxious, she didn’t want people to think they were intentionally hiding their daughter’s face.

When they arrived at the venue, The Animal actor took the lead by asking the photographers to avoid making loud noises as he helped Alia out of the car. Once Raha stepped out, the photographers captured her pictures, which were later widely shared online.

Reflecting on the experience, Alia mentioned that she didn’t want the situation to turn into a big event, describing the moment as “such a cute moment” when Raha was holding both of their faces.

Although Alia and Ranbir are now often seen with their daughter, Alia admitted that she still feels nervous whenever Raha is surrounded by photographers.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, Bhatt talked the heartwarming bond between her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha, calling it "one for the ages." She explained how Ranbir often engages in creative and playful activities with Raha, such as inventing spontaneous games.

The Love and War actress noted that Ranbir would come up with random games, asking Raha if she wanted to touch the clothes in the cupboard, leading to sensory play where they categorized the fabrics as velvet, suede, cotton, and so on.

She described him as very adventurous and creative, finding it endearing. Additionally, Alia mentioned a special connection the family shares with the 1991 Malayalam film Sandhwanam.

