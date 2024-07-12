Showtime Season 1 Part 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi led Bollywood satire loses its way after initial promise

Name: Showtime

Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Vashishtha

Rating: 2/5

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Plot:

In the Part 2 of the first season of Showtime, Yasmin (Mouni Roy), is torn to choose between love and her unborn child. Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi) is navigating his life after opening his new studio. Mahika Nandy (Mahima Makwana) is strugging to complete her ambitious film 1857 due to the unprofessionalism of the lead actor Armaan Singh (Rajeev Khandelwal). She also falls deeper into the trap set by Saajan Morarka (Vijay Raaz). Armaan is going through a midlife crisis. His star wife Mandira Singh (Shriya Saran), who is gearing up for her comeback, tries to capitalise on his bad reputation. Prithvi (Vishal Vashishtha) tries to find takers for his story.

What works for Showtime Season 1 Part 2

Showtime is carried by good performances, particularly of Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and Vijay Raaz. The world-building done in the first part of the season, considerably helps in part 2. A few subplots engage more than the rest. The background score is quite nice.

What doesn't work for Showtime Season 1 Part 2

Showtime loses its way in the second part of the first season. The first part was quite engaging but the second part feels forced. It lacks the vigour that a show like this warrants. The plot is of convenience. The conflicts are clichéd and seem artificial. A show like Showtime deserved to be more gritty instead of being so formulaic.

One would have expected the stakes to go higher in the episodes to follow but that just doesn't happen. The season finale is as bland as bland gets, killing all the excitement for a possible second season.

Watch the Showtime Trailer

Performances in Showtime:

Emraan Hashmi is very good as Raghu Khanna. Mahima Makwana as Mahika Nandy is decent. She has some stiffness in her acting that she needs to get rid of. Rajeev Khandelwal as movie star Armaan is good but the story does him very little justice. Mouni Roy is great. Her character arch is the most fascinating of all the characters in the show. Shriya Saran's arc in the show gets more fascinating. She is alright in her role. Vishal Vashishtha as Prithvi doesn't quite stand out in the ensemble. Vijay Raaz is excellent.

Final Verdict of Showtime Season 1 Part 2:

Showtime Season 1 Part 2 is a major letdown from Part 1. The thrill and the excitement built by the first part is completely lost due to how dull the show becomes by its clichés and artificiality. You can watch Showtime on Disney Plus Hotstar. Do let us know what you think about it.

