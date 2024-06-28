Showtime Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana return with more drama and power dynamics

Dharmatic Entertainment previously released the first five episodes of Showtime, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, and others in leading roles. The series received a positive response from both fans and critics. Recently, the makers announced the release of all 12 episodes for streaming. Adding to the excitement, they have now dropped a trailer that previews the narrative unfolding in the remaining episodes.

Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, and Shriya Saran's Showtime trailer out

In the recently released official trailer of Showtime, Emraan Hashmi's character loses his Victory Studios, which an entertainment journalist Mahima Makwana takes over after Naseeruddin Shah decides she can manage it better.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, known for her dance numbers, shifts her focus to starring in a full-fledged spy thriller film. On the other hand, Rajeev Khandelwal refers to himself as a star, while Hashmi disagrees, citing his string of flop movies.

The trailer reveals that Hashmi's character fights to reclaim his studio and demonstrates that Mahima isn't capable of running it. The series delves into the intricate lives of celebrities and their struggles in the showbiz industry, revealing that not everything that glitters is gold.

Have a look at the trailer here:

About Showtime

Showtime, helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, explores Raghu Khanna's journey toward redemption and ambition. It focuses on his efforts to mend relationships and reclaim his reputation, portraying the genuine lives of its characters and their struggles within the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The series boasts an ensemble star cast including Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz among others.

When and Where to Watch all episodes of Showtime

Previously, the makers released five episodes of the show, and now all twelve episodes of Showtime will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 12, 2024.

Emraan Hashmi on work front

Emraan Hashmi has several significant projects in his pipeline, such as Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's Ground Zero, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Byculla, and The Last Ride alongside Raashii Khanna.