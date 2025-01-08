Shraddha Kapoor casually flaunts new haircut as fans wait for her next film's announcement; netizens say 'barbie does exist'

While Shraddha Kapoor's fans eagerly await her next project, it seems the star is busy making waves on social media with her new look. Her fans adore her both on and off-screen, and her social media presence is the cherry on top. Recently, she took to her social media to share pictures showcasing her new hairstyle, which had fans commenting, "Barbie does exist."

Shraddha Kapoor posted two pictures on Instagram, flaunting her new bangs in a mirror selfie. She wore a denim shirt paired with black pants, and we're totally crushing on her fresh new look! Shraddha captioned the post, "Baal baal jach gayi."

See the post here:

One fan wrote, "LOVING THE HAIRSTYLE." Someone wrote, "omggg!! finally you did this too." One person commented, "Very very hawt." One person wrote, "Got my haircut inspo." One fan wrote, "we need to explain how every inch of a human being can be so perfect!?".

One person wrote, "i should have known, girl!! your hair, especially your bangs, look perfect." One person commented, "Shraddha keh do ki yeh new movie ka look hai." One fan wrote, "aap stree ho.. kuch bhi kar sakte ho." One person wrote, "Koi itna Khubsurat kaise ho skta hai?"

One person wrote, "That new hairdo is like a magnet—I'm totally drawn in! Just don't let it get too close, I might fall!". One person wrote, "Ye hairstyle suit kar raha hai ap per."

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. The movie received positive reviews from both fans and critics and became a box office hit. Next, she will be seen in Stree 3, the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise, which is set to release in theaters on August 13, 2027.

