In 2018, Dinesh Vijan delivered a blockbuster in the horror comedy space with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the form of Stree. The filmmaker continued to curate content in the genre over the years, and won over the audience in the post-pandemic world too with Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. The love won by these films also helped Maddock Films set up a one-of-its kind horror comedy universe. Come 2025, Maddock Films are all set to expand the universe further and the newest three additions to the line-up are Thama, Shakti Shalini, and Chamunda. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Maddock Films is all set to embark on their most ambitious venture till date – a visionary, interconnected cinematic universe of horror-comedy superhero universe.

According to sources close to the development, Dinesh Vijan is all set to bring two films each year from his universe from 2025 to 2028. “The horror comedy superhero universe enters the second phase in 2025 with Thama slated to arrive on Diwali, followed by Shakti Shalini on December 31, 2025. The two films will lead to Bhediya 2, which releases on August 14, 2026, and Chamunda on December 4, 2026,” revealed a source.

The source further added that 2027 will mark the return of two blockbuster franchises from 2024. “2027 will see the release of Stree 3 on August 13, and Mahamunjya on December 24. After all the individual films hit the marque, the grand narrative of this universe will culminate in Mahayudh – an epic two-part saga, which will redefine the boundaries of horror comedy in Indian Cinema. It will bring together superheroes from across the Maddock horror comedy universe, and the intent is to push the limits of both genre and scale. While Pehla Mahayudh releases on August 11, 2028, Doosra Mahayudh will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2028 period – October 18,” the source added.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at what’s coming next in this universe:

2025

Thama | (Diwali)

Shakti Shalini | (December 31st)

2026

Bhediya 2 | (August 14th)

Chamunda | (December 4th)

2027

Stree 3 | (August 13th)

Mahamunjya | (December 24th)

2028

Pehla Mahayudh | (August 11th)

Doosra Mahayudh | (Diwali, October 18th)

Speaking about this ambitious announcement, Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, says, "Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started.”

With ambitious plans for the coming four years, Maddock Films continues to be one of the industry leaders in blending heritage with innovation, to reshape the future of Hindi Film Industry. If this is just the horror comedy universe slate we wonder what do Maddock films have up their sleeves as their slate for 2025. Stay tuned as we bring the updates to you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu enter into backend deal for SSMB 29; Two part saga in 2027 & 2029