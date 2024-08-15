Stree 2 Review: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao fronted ensemble is a technical accomplishment but suffers from the forced universe syndrome

Plot:

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

What works for Stree 2:

What works for Stree 2 apart from the fact that it is a sequel to such an immensely loved film like Stree is its scale and grandeur, which is exponentially bigger than the first part. The visual effects work is laudable. While it can't be said that it is absolutely seamless, it definitely is an effort that deserves accolades. There are few, genuinely funny comedy scenes in the movie that make you chuckle. The movie also has a couple of surprise cameos that make the film an even bigger ensemble than it was at the start. The songs are quite good but it's their picturisation that truly stands out. To sum it up, Stree 2 is visually delightful and has something for everyone. It will be totally embraced by family audiences.

What Doesn't Work for Stree 2:

Stree 2's comedy is a hit and miss. It runs mostly on gags. The focus of the film is hardly on Stree or Shraddha Kapoor's character and is more on Sar-Kata and, Vicky and his friends. Those expecting Stree or Shraddha Kapoor's character to take the spotlight will be slightly disappointed.

Stree 2 feels dragged, especially in the second half when the makers try to establish the horror-comedy universe. The union of existing characters and the addition of new characters is not seamless and rather feels forced, because the conflict is not strong enough. It is understandable why movie universes are made but if the only way to connect different movies of the universe is by fighting the villain together, it's nothing but lousy writing.

Watch the Stree 2 Trailer

Performances in Stree 2:

Shraddha Kapoor's performance is ordinary. Her dialogue delivery often feels mechanical instead of feeling natural.

Rajkummar Rao as Vicky is alright. There are scenes where he overdoes his part. The monologues become tiring after a point. To his credit, few of his jokes land very well.

Pankaj Tripathi plays to the gallery.

Aparshakti Khurana does well.

Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of a timid chap feels inorganic.

Tamannaah Bhatia is mesmerising in her short role.

Watch out for special cameos planned by the makers.

Final Verdict of Stree 2:

There are definitely a lot of things to appreciate about Stree 2, but as a film, it seldom hits the right notes because of the hit and miss comedy and the forced attempt at building a movie universe.

You can watch Stree 2 at a theatre near you, now.

