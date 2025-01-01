Shraddha Kapoor does adulting the right way, hits bed at 11 even on New Year's Eve and it's a hard relate

There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who like to go out, party with their friends and family, and bring in the new year with much pomp and enthusiasm. Then, there are others who like to stay in their pajamas, binge-watch their favorite films in the comfort of their homes, eat home-cooked food, and sleep at their regular time. Well, Shraddha Kapoor belongs to the second kind who hit her bed at 11 pm, even on New Year’s Eve.

On December 31, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped several goofy pictures of herself with a beautifully lit Christmas tree in the background. She also asked her fans to guess whether she would be sleeping at her regular time i.e. 11:00 pm or will she be awake to bring in the New Year. In the caption, she penned, “True or false??? Main aaj 11 baje so jaoongi.”

Take a look:

Soon after, many fans took to the comments section to pen their predictions. Actress Tabu thought the Stree 2 star would be up late to wish her parents at 12. She stated, “False. Mom Dad ko wish karogi 12 baje.” A Shraddha Kapoor fan also commented, “Sona is more important naya saal ate rahega bss nind puri hona chahiye” while another wrote, “Ye ek aisi actorest hai jo hm middle class walo ki jaisi harkate kerti rehti ha.”

After some time, Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and finally posted if she slept or not. Resharing her post, the actress noted that the right answer is ‘True’. This means she hit the bed at 11:00 pm like most of us. The actress wrote, “Sahi Jawaab- TRUE. Shubh Ratri main chali sone. Late night vale, tumko toh subha mummy dekhegi.”

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor had a great 2024. This year, she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in Amar Kaushik’s comedy horror film, Stree 2. The movie became a superhit and broke several records at the box office.

