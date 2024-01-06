Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure celebrate Shaza Morani’s godh bharai; Stree 2 actress dances her heart out-WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, and has a massive fan following on social media, with 85.5 million fans on Instagram alone! Her fans eagerly wait for the actress to share pictures from her day-to-day life.

Recently, the Stree 2 star attended her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wife Shaza Morani’s godh bharai ceremony. Pictures from the baby shower have now surfaced on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor dons a lime green ethnic suit at Shaza Morani’s godh bharai

Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani are expecting their first child. Shaza’s godh bharai was celebrated by the couple’s family members and loved ones, and the pictures show them having a great time during the celebrations. Priyaank Sharma shared a series of pictures that not just feature Shraddha Kapoor, but also Priyaank’s mother Padmini Kolhapure, and Shaza’s sister Zoa Morani.

One of the pictures shows Shraddha Kapoor posing with the parents-to-be, along with their group of friends. She is seen in a traditional avatar, rocking a lime green Anarkali suit. She accessorized with a nose ring, a pair of jhumkas, and had her hair tied back in a bun. In another picture, Shaza and Priyaank were seen posing with Padmini Kolhapure, who is dressed in a light pink saree for the special occasion.

Shaza and Priyaank Sharma were twinning in peach outfits. While the mom-to-be rocked a peach saree with a brocade blouse, Priyaank donned a peach kurta-pajama. The first few pictures shared by Priyaank show him cradling Shaza’s baby bump. “T-2 for baby T fam #marathi vibe,” read the caption of the post. Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Sanjana Sanghi, Zanai Bhosle and many others showered love on the parents-to-be, and congratulated them by commenting on the post.

Shraddha Kapoor grooves with friends at Shaza Morani’s godh bharai celebration

Meanwhile, a video that has surfaced on social media shows Shraddha Kapoor having a blast at Shaza’s godh bharai celebration. She is seen dancing her heart out to Sukhbir’s song Ishq Tera Tadpave. Check out the video below!

Shaza Morani is the youngest daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani. Meanwhile, Priyaank Sharma is the son of actress Padmini Kolhapure. Shaza and Priyaank tied the knot in 2021. While they had a court marriage in February 2021, they hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives in March 2021, which was attended by their friends and family, including Shraddha Kapoor.

