Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS Tabu made her feel empowered with special gift after Stree 2's success; Know more

Shraddha Kapoor has been basking in the success of her latest release, Stree 2 these days. Soon after the Stree sequel hit the screens, the actress received praise for her performance in Amar Kaushik's directorial. Shraddha recently revealed that Tabu made her feel empowered with a special gift after Stree 2's success. The Stree 2 star received a personalized perfume with the 'Stree' term written over it.

During the latest NDTV World Summit, Shraddha Kapoor was asked to mention the biggest compliment that she got after the blockbuster success of her film, Stree 2.

Shraddha shared that Tabu and the actress had a "lovely conversation." The younger actress revealed, "She sent me a personalized perfume which has 'Stree' written over it."

The Stree 2 star called Tabu one of the iconic actors of our time and added that the Crew actress made her feel proud and empowered with the special gift.

In the same event, Shraddha Kapoor also discussed the possibility of Aashiqui 3, saying that she is unaware of the project's progress. The actress, however, added that she would be open to it if it was "challenging" for her.

Meanwhile, at the recent SCREEN launch, Shraddha Kapoor was quizzed to comment on the credit debate of Stree 2. Shraddha expressed that the makers were able to crack a sequel. The actress added that sequels need substance to bring people to the theaters and earn genuine appreciation.

Advertisement

The Aashiqui 2 star further shared that it was a collective team's effort and continued that she felt happy for delivering entertainment to the audience.

Stree 2 is a sequel to Amar Kaushik's 2018 film, Stree. The recently released film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprising their roles from the original movie. It also featured Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in crucial roles.

Akshay Kumar made a cameo in the Stree sequel, and Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan made their respective special appearances. The film was released on August 15, coinciding with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor expresses excitement on possibility of doing Aashiqui 3; says 'if it is something challenging...'