Shraddha Kapoor expresses excitement on possibility of doing Aashiqui 3; says 'if it is something challenging...'

Whenever we think of Shraddha Kapoor’s impressive filmography, Aashiqui 2 often crosses our minds. After all, it’s the movie that made her a household name, making the audience fall for her innocence and charm. Even though it has been more than a decade since the film was released theatrically, fans can’t stop manifesting the expansion of the Aashiqui franchise, especially whenever Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur come together. Well, the actress has finally opened up on the possibility of Aashiqui 3.

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the NDTV World Summit 2024 wherein she divulged about her professional career and her blockbuster hit movie, Stree 2. As they discussed the 2013 musical drama film Aashiqui 2, helmed by Mohit Suri, she was quizzed if a sequel is on the cards. Speaking her mind, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress said “Not that I know of.”

She further stated that if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very interesting for the third installment. She also acknowledged the fact that Aashiqui 2 gave her a lot of love and appreciation. It’s the film that changed everything for her, she expressed.

Speaking more about Aashiqui 3, Kapoor commented that she is sure that whatever the team would come up with for the film, it would be really awesome. “And you know, if I feel like if it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it,” the Half Girlfriend actress elaborated.

Advertisement

Aashiqui 2 came to Shraddha years after she made her acting debut with the 2010 film, Teen Patti. Since the pandemic, she had only two releases, making her admirers wanting for more. When asked why is she so selective about the projects that come her way, the actress exclusively told Pinkvilla, “I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really excite me, and also the audience.”

She continued, “The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing. Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way.”

Advertisement

Having said that, which male star should be cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 3? Share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor explains why she is selective about the films she chooses; Rajkummar Rao shares how he is able to play 4 contrasting characters each year