Ananya Panday on being pitted against other actresses; says she, Sara and Janhvi 'constantly try to be there for each other'

Ananya Panday, known for her impactful performances in Bollywood, recently impressed audiences with her role in Call Me Bae. She spoke about the significance of female friendships in the industry, highlighting her strong bond with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Ananya said, “We constantly try to be there for each other and support each other very publicly.”

During her recent appearance at Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, Ananya Panday reflected on her early experiences as a woman in the industry and the journey of discovering her voice. She expressed that she has become more outspoken about her beliefs. What motivates her is witnessing change and realizing that her voice, whether through dialogue or cinema, can create a real impact.

For her, receiving even a single message from a young girl who feels empowered and comfortable in her own skin is validation that she is making a difference. Seeing such change is a significant driving force for her. Ananya Panday also discussed the importance of female friendships in the entertainment industry. She noted that there’s often a tendency to pit women against one another, but with her friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, their bond is genuine and supportive.

She said, “They keep pitting women against each other, actresses against actresses, but with Sara and Janhvi it's not a very conscious attempt, we constantly try to be there for each other and support each other very publicly, so that we are showing people this is how female friendships are supposed to be like, don’t believe any other way.”

Ananya Panday's series on Amazon Prime Video has been confirmed for a second season, which is now in development. The announcement was made through a collaborative post featuring Ananya alongside her co-stars, including Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and Gurfateh Pirzada. The video teased fans with the message that Bella will return to captivate them once more, accompanied by the hashtag #CallMeBaeOnPrime, indicating that Season 2 is on the way.

Call Me Bae, a comedy-drama, is written by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair, and Samina Motlekar, with Colin D'Cunha directing. The series features a talented cast, including Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Varun Sood, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Riya Sen, Mini Mathur, Suchitra Pillai, Karishma Tanna, and Sayani Gupta in prominent roles. Co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the show comes under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has exciting projects lined up, including Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller CTRL, featuring Devika Vatsa, Ravish Desai, Suchita Trivedi, Kamakshi Bhat, Samit Gambhir, and Aparshakti Khurana. This film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024. She will also be seen in the period-drama Shankara, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

