Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor promises to reveal her character's name to fan but there’s a twist

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her Independence Day 2024 release Stree 2. She reprised her role as the mysterious girl from the first part and her name has still not been revealed to the audience. Shraddha recently dropped some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her movie and interacted with fans. The actress promised to disclose her character’s name but the twist was that she said that she would do it in Stree 3.

On September 15, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a reel that consisted of BTS pictures from Stree 2. In the reel, there were some selfies and photos of Shraddha in her character look. In one photograph, director Amar Kaushik was seen sitting with her powerful choti (braid) wrapped around his neck. Shraddha included some posters of hers and also offered a peek into the shooting of some action sequences.

In the audio, she used the romantic song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum and the extremely contrasting Chamatkaari Choti Theme. Her caption, “50% Pookie 50% Maaru kya???” also signified the two sides to her characters.

Have a look at the post!

In the comments section, Shraddha Kapoor had a fun interaction with her followers. One person asked, “But name kya tha ye to batado (But tell us what was your name),” to which the actress replied, “pakka bataungi! Stree 3 mein (I will tell for sure in Stree 3).”

Advertisement

Another fan sweetly mentioned, “Sunday is incomplete without you post,” to which Shraddha had a heartfelt reply. She stated, “even my Sunday is incomplete without meeting you all here in the comments.”

A user asked, “Ye pokkie kya hota hai re? (What is this pookie?)” and Shraddha had a hilarious response. She said, “memes studies mein aur dhyaan do, pata chal jayega (Pay more attention to meme studies and you will find out).”

A comment read, “Thappar sy dar nai lgta , Stree sy lgta hai! (I’m not scared of a slap but of Stree),” and Shraddha stated, “choti se lagta hai (Braid creates fear).”

Another netizen expressed, “Woh stree hai woh 1 second main pookie se avanger ban sakti hai (She is Stree, she can change from pookie to avenger in 1 second).” The Stree 2 star playfully replied, “pookie se khoon bhari maang.”

One fan pointed out, "Amar sir ne aappki choti ka dupatta bana liya (Amar sir made your braid a scarf),” to which she said, “woh amar sir hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakte hai (He is Amar sir, he can do anything).”

Advertisement

Check out the comments here!

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Birthday: When Ranbir Kapoor confessed complaining about 1st guy she dated to mom Neetu Kapoor; ‘I used to read her diary’